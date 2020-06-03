‘Stay at home’ - Black Lives Matter protest moved online over coronavirus concerns
PUBLISHED: 10:37 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 03 June 2020
Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Norwich this weekend are now asking people to stay at home and instead take part via livestream.
The demonstration, scheduled for Sunday (June 7) following widespread protests across the United States, was originally to take place in the city centre.
But a post on the event’s Facebook page is now asking people to stay at home over coronavirus concerns.
The post states: “We have revised the nature of this demonstration. We will be live-streaming the protest online and we ask that those of you who were wishing to attend, instead stay at home and tune into the livestream.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but we first and foremost stand with black people and their ongoing struggles everywhere and we believe they should be afforded a platform without risk of illness - a platform where they can be protected.”
So far almost 1,000 people have signed up to protest.
