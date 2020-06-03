‘Stay at home’ - Black Lives Matter protest moved online over coronavirus concerns

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 31, 2020. See PA story PROTEST BlackLivesMatter. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Norwich this weekend are now asking people to stay at home and instead take part via livestream.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 31, 2020. See PA story PROTEST BlackLivesMatter. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 31, 2020. See PA story PROTEST BlackLivesMatter. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The demonstration, scheduled for Sunday (June 7) following widespread protests across the United States, was originally to take place in the city centre.

But a post on the event’s Facebook page is now asking people to stay at home over coronavirus concerns.

The post states: “We have revised the nature of this demonstration. We will be live-streaming the protest online and we ask that those of you who were wishing to attend, instead stay at home and tune into the livestream.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we first and foremost stand with black people and their ongoing struggles everywhere and we believe they should be afforded a platform without risk of illness - a platform where they can be protected.”

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple

So far almost 1,000 people have signed up to protest.

