Town 'devastated' after tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore stolen

Published: 6:00 AM February 5, 2021

Tributes left to Captain Tom Moore were stolen outside of a painted mural at the Black Horse pub in Thetford. Eight-year-old Noah Pape was among those who had left flowers. - Credit: Cheryl Pape

A community has been left "devastated" after tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore were stolen.

The owner of the Black Horse pub in Thetford said he was “lost for words” when he discovered that tributes which had been left to the charity fundraiser had been taken in the night.

Flowers, potted plants and rainbows had been left by families at the pub’s painted mural of Sir Tom, who died on February 2 after testing positive for coronavirus.

But on Thursday morning, Terry Gillman said most of the tributes were gone.

He said: “There was probably between a dozen to 20 tributes.

“I glanced out of the window this morning to see that the majority had gone. I was absolutely dumfounded.

“In the last year we have seen so manty acts of selflessness none more so than Captain Tom himself.

“I was overwhelmed yesterday by the amount of people laying flowers throughout the day and it was such a nice feeling to see people showing their respects.

“To have that over turned this morning by an individual or groups actions is despicable.

“People have shown so much respect to that man, he has touched the hearts of millions around the country.

“For someone to have total disrespect and remove tributes, it's disgusting that we have people like that that within our community. I was lost for words.”

Tributes left to Captain Tom Moore were stolen outside of a painted mural at the Black Horse pub in Thetford. Eight-year-old Noah Pape was among those who had left flowers. - Credit: Cheryl Pape

Among those who had laid tributes was eight-year-old Noah Pape, who fundraised for the NHS alongside Sir Tom last year.

After hearing of his passing, Noah visited the mural to lay a rainbow and blue daffodils as he carried his book, ‘One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore’.

But sadly, his tribute was among those taken.

His father Simon Pape said: “Last year Noah raised over £300 for the same walk as captain Tom.

“When Noah heard of Tom’s passing, he was devastated.

“That is why it's deeply upsetting. He put them down there as an eight-year-old so for someone to take them is awful. It makes you mad."

But in a show of defiance, families spent Thursday visiting the memorial and leaving new tributes.

Seven-year-old Riley Lawrence visited the mural or Captain Tom Moore to lay flowers after hearing tributes had been stolen during the night. - Credit: Laura Lawrence

Mr Gillman said: "Stealing at any level is wrong but stealing from a tribute is downright disgraceful.

“But I have had some lovely messages today and again today people have been turning up putting more flowers there."

You can donate by visiting Noah’s GoFundMe page here, https://gofund.me/00fd2170

