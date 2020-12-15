City pub to close for 48 hours after positive Covid test
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A city pub has been forced to close its doors after it was visited by somebody who had tested positive for Covid-19.
The Black Horse, on Earlham Road in Norwich, will be closed for the next 48 hours after publicans were contacted through the NHS Track and Trace app following the visit of a delivery driver this morning.
Notifying its patrons via the pub's Instagram account, a Black Horse spokesman wrote: "We are sorry to disappoint all our wonderful customers booked with us today and tomorrow and we will be contacting you all.
"No need for any of our customers to worry, it was a delivery driver in this morning and we haven't opened since.
"This year has been a hoot, hasn't it?"
The pub will be closed for the next two days, while all members of staff are tested for Covid-19 and a deep clean is carried out.
