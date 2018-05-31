'Increased traffic and pedestrians' from Black Friday sales hold up city buses

First has blamed delayed bus services in Norwich on increased traffic from the Black Friday sales. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

The Black Friday sales are causing severe delays on bus services around Norwich.

First Norwich said on Twitter that all services in the city were subject to delays of up to 40 minutes due to "increased traffic and pedestrian volumes" following the day of pre-Christmas discounts in shops.

Shoppers flocked to snatch bargains off the shelves throughout the day with heavy traffic on city centre roads and car park spaces at a premium.

Meanwhile XL services have been delayed due to a collision at Guyhurn with a diversion in place via Wisbech St Mary.