Search

Advanced search

‘We know what to expect’ - Town’s foodie favourites staying positive for ‘Lockdown 2’

PUBLISHED: 10:54 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 06 November 2020

Ann-Marie Fitzgerald of Cafe Moccha Photo by: Sonya Duncan

Ann-Marie Fitzgerald of Cafe Moccha Photo by: Sonya Duncan

(C) Archant 2020

Two of a town’s foodie institutions were still serving with a smile as lockdown two got under way.

Lockdown day one in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya DuncanLockdown day one in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Ann-Marie Fitzgerald has had to pack away her tables and chairs at Cafe Mocha in King’s Lynn.

But the legendary bacon rolls were still sizzling over a counter in her doorway near King John’s statue on New Conduit Street.

“I think it’s a bit easier this time because we know what to expect,” said Mrs Fitzgerald. “There’s more people about, more shops are open and the weather’s good.”

She added one disappointment was that she could not put tables and seating outside in the pedestrianised shopping street.

Donna Pearman and Helen Bitson of Bitson's Fish and Chips. Picture: Sonya DuncanDonna Pearman and Helen Bitson of Bitson's Fish and Chips. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“There are a few disabled people who need to sit down,” she said. “As a small cafe one of our priorities is to look after people with disabilities.”

On nearby Blackfriars Street, the national dish was still on offer at Bitson’s Fish and Chip Shop.

Bitson’s stopped frying during the first lockdown for only the first time in its 43 year history.

After a busy lunchtime, owner Helen Bitson said: “I’m pleasantly surprised.

Lynners still had takeaway fare to tuck into Picture: Sonya DuncanLynners still had takeaway fare to tuck into Picture: Sonya Duncan

“This time I said I’ll try it for four weeks, I’ll have a go. I said to the girls if they’re happy to work we’ll give it a try. I honestly thought we’re not going to do anything much.”

Besides takeaway service, the shop is also offering free delivery on orders over £15 during lockdown.

Mrs Bitson said: “I expect people will take advantage of it after tea time.”

Elsewhere Lynn was noticeably quieter than normal with all so-called non-essential shops closed.

Some, such as Toymaster on Norfolk Street were offering click and collect. Others had signs in their windows advising customers they would be reopening on Thursday, December 3, when lockdown two is currently set to end provided it has brought the increase in coronavirus infections back under control.

Traffic around the bypass and other jam normally slow spots including the Wootton Road was far lighter, with repairs which saw part of Edward Benefer Way closed in the afternoon caused minimal queues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering his wife at former mental health hospital site

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I don’t think we are a team that can go there and sit, I don’t think that is in our DNA’ - Culverhouse ahead of FA Cup test

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is plotting an FA Cup upset Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong