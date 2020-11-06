‘We know what to expect’ - Town’s foodie favourites staying positive for ‘Lockdown 2’

Ann-Marie Fitzgerald of Cafe Moccha Photo by: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Two of a town’s foodie institutions were still serving with a smile as lockdown two got under way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lockdown day one in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan Lockdown day one in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Ann-Marie Fitzgerald has had to pack away her tables and chairs at Cafe Mocha in King’s Lynn.

But the legendary bacon rolls were still sizzling over a counter in her doorway near King John’s statue on New Conduit Street.

“I think it’s a bit easier this time because we know what to expect,” said Mrs Fitzgerald. “There’s more people about, more shops are open and the weather’s good.”

She added one disappointment was that she could not put tables and seating outside in the pedestrianised shopping street.

Donna Pearman and Helen Bitson of Bitson's Fish and Chips. Picture: Sonya Duncan Donna Pearman and Helen Bitson of Bitson's Fish and Chips. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“There are a few disabled people who need to sit down,” she said. “As a small cafe one of our priorities is to look after people with disabilities.”

On nearby Blackfriars Street, the national dish was still on offer at Bitson’s Fish and Chip Shop.

Bitson’s stopped frying during the first lockdown for only the first time in its 43 year history.

After a busy lunchtime, owner Helen Bitson said: “I’m pleasantly surprised.

Lynners still had takeaway fare to tuck into Picture: Sonya Duncan Lynners still had takeaway fare to tuck into Picture: Sonya Duncan

“This time I said I’ll try it for four weeks, I’ll have a go. I said to the girls if they’re happy to work we’ll give it a try. I honestly thought we’re not going to do anything much.”

Besides takeaway service, the shop is also offering free delivery on orders over £15 during lockdown.

Mrs Bitson said: “I expect people will take advantage of it after tea time.”

Elsewhere Lynn was noticeably quieter than normal with all so-called non-essential shops closed.

Some, such as Toymaster on Norfolk Street were offering click and collect. Others had signs in their windows advising customers they would be reopening on Thursday, December 3, when lockdown two is currently set to end provided it has brought the increase in coronavirus infections back under control.

Traffic around the bypass and other jam normally slow spots including the Wootton Road was far lighter, with repairs which saw part of Edward Benefer Way closed in the afternoon caused minimal queues.