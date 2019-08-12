Bishop to give sermon from top of Norwich Cathedral's helter skelter

The Bishop of Lynn is to address the congregation at Norwich Cathedral from the top of the 50ft helter skelter.

The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project

The Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, who has been invited to preach by the Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said he was determined to climb to the summit of the helter skelter instead of using the pulpit.

After delivering his sermon from the viewing platform next Sunday, Bishop Jonathan will make the rapid descent to the cathedral's nave.

He told a 70-strong congregation at Cawston's parish church, St Agnes, that the Dean had agreed to his request.

"In fact, I insisted on her agreeing that I could preach from the helter skelter," added Bishop Jonathan.

The slide has been installed as part of the Seeing It Differently project, which aims to encourage people to experience the cathedral in new ways.

The helter skelter costs £2 per person and will remain in the cathedral until Sunday.

Bishop Jonathan said it has enabled visitors to have a closer view of one of the architectural jewels of the cathedrals, the renowned carved roof bosses.

Speaking at a service of re-dedication of the repaired and re-leaded clerestory windows at Cawston's Sunday service, he praised all those who had worked on the seven-month long project.

A Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £221,800 had made it possible to tackle the urgently-needed repairs to the 14th century church, which has internationally-important angel carvings among many other features.

Bishop Jonathan led the celebrations of the major repair project with team vicar, the Rev Andrew Whitehead. It also included plans to create a multi-use space in the chancel, which could be used for wider community groups.

At the end of the service, the bishop led the congregation through the main west door to bless the new rainwater drainage system by sprinkling water on a new soakaway.

"As Jesus calmed the waters of Galilee, we pray that this system will control the rainwater . . . ensuring that this church and its treasures remain for generations to come," he added.