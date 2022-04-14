Bishop of Norwich launches £1,000 environment award for young workers

Launching the Sustainable Environment Young Employee of the Year Award, from left, Mark Nicholas of the RNAA, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, and Shannon Woodhouse of the Food and Farming Discovery Trust - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich is sponsoring a new competition to reward young workers who are caring for Norfolk's natural environment.

The Sustainable Environment Young Employee of the Year Award, which has a £1,000 prize, has been launched in partnership with the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

It will be open to employees and apprentices under the age of 21, who work for a Norfolk-based employer within the land-based sector.

Applicants' work will focus on one or more of the following areas: land management, conservation, countryside management, ecology, climate change management, forestry management and horticulture.

The award aims to boost the winner's future employment prospects, while raising the profile of environmental employment opportunities and apprenticeship schemes within Norfolk.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “This award, with its £1000 prize, aims to encourage and support young apprentices or employees from Norfolk, who are starting out in their career caring for the natural environment.

"I am passionate about the care of God’s creation, and how biodiversity can be enhanced, and I hope that this award will inspire the next generation to appreciate the natural world as much as I have in my life.”

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: "It is the RNAA’s charitable purpose to encourage the skills to advance the protection and safeguarding of the environment, and this award is a welcome opportunity to shine the spotlight on some inspiring work being undertaken by our young people."

The Food and Farming Discovery Trust (FFDT), which is the education vehicle of the RNAA, will be judging the competition.

FFDT manager Dr Shannon Woodhouse, said: "It is important that we encourage and celebrate those that are starting out their career in the protection, maintenance and development of the natural environment, to help us press for a more sustainable future."

The winner will receive a £1,000 cash prize to help fund their training requirements, plus two tickets to the Royal Norfolk Show.

The prize will be presented by the Bishop of Norwich and RNAA president the Marquess of Cholmondeley at the show on June 30.