Bishop of Norwich launches social media encouragement over Christmas 

Published: 10:30 AM December 24, 2020

An initiative to help spread cheer and encouragement on social media during the festive period has been launched by the Bishop of Norwich.

Twelve local contributors from across Norfolk and Waveney will share their thoughts to provoke action each day, starting on Christmas Day.

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “I believe that our greatest gift is our time. Many people will need support through these challenging days when so many are lonely, isolated or just need their spirits lifting..

“Look out for those on their own or lonely. Listen in to people’s stories, giving them your time, and love kindly so that we reduce stress at a challenging time.

The Look Out, Listen In, and Love Kindly social media initiative - Credit: DIOCESE OF NORWICH

"If anyone comes to mind as you read this, please give them a call or knock on their door and speak, from a safe distance.”

Contributors will include the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, a community worker in Great Yarmouth, a foster carer, and the Dean of Norwich Cathedral.

This can be accessed via all the diocesan social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or by searching for the hash tags #ComfortAndJoy #12DaysofChristmas.