Bishop of Norwich pops into pub for afternoon tea

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, visits the Ram Inn in Brundall. Picture: The Ram Inn Brundall

Staff at a village pub were delighted when the new Bishop of Norwich popped in for afternoon tea.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher visited the Ram Inn in Brundall while visiting the parish on Wednesday as a guest of the rector Peter Leech.

The 72nd Bishop of Norwich, who was enthroned at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, spoke with staff and guests at the watering hole while enjoying afternoon tea with a selection of canapés.

Landlord Martin Burrekoven-Kalve said: "We were told in the morning that he was coming and he arrive at around 3.30pm.

"He was very friendly and was interested in the day-to-day running of the pub as he chatted with staff.

"We were delighted to welcome Bishop Graham to our pub at the heart of our village and look forward to welcoming him and his family in the future."