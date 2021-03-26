News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Special blessing for £2m YMCA community hub

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:28 AM March 26, 2021   
Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (right), who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in March 2021. He is pictured with YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting (left), charity president General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

A new £2m community hub has been blessed by the Bishop of Norwich.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher was one of the first visitors to the YMCA centre, built on the former site of Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich.

It includes the 90-place Ofsted-registered Muddy Puddles Nursery, a cafe, soft play area and the new base for YMCA Norfolk staff.

Tim Sweeting, YMCA Norfolk chief executive, said: "Our new building is one of which we are extremely proud.

"We are confident it will bring an abundance of hope and a sense of community."

Bishop Graham was given a covid-secure tour alongside the charity's president, General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald.

He said: "It was my delight to dedicate YMCA Norfolk’s community hub. May it flourish as it demonstrates the love of Jesus in supporting young people and families to build firm foundations."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  2. 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  3. 3 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  1. 4 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
  3. 6 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries ready to act on long held interest in Cardiff ace
  5. 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  6. 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
  7. 10 Death of man found at beauty spot not suspicious
Charity News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus