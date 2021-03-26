Special blessing for £2m YMCA community hub

Video

Published: 7:28 AM March 26, 2021

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (right), who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in March 2021. He is pictured with YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting (left), charity president General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

A new £2m community hub has been blessed by the Bishop of Norwich.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher was one of the first visitors to the YMCA centre, built on the former site of Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich.

It includes the 90-place Ofsted-registered Muddy Puddles Nursery, a cafe, soft play area and the new base for YMCA Norfolk staff.

Tim Sweeting, YMCA Norfolk chief executive, said: "Our new building is one of which we are extremely proud.

"We are confident it will bring an abundance of hope and a sense of community."

Bishop Graham was given a covid-secure tour alongside the charity's president, General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald.

He said: "It was my delight to dedicate YMCA Norfolk’s community hub. May it flourish as it demonstrates the love of Jesus in supporting young people and families to build firm foundations."