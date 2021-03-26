Video
Special blessing for £2m YMCA community hub
- Credit: YMCA Norfolk
A new £2m community hub has been blessed by the Bishop of Norwich.
The Rt Rev Graham Usher was one of the first visitors to the YMCA centre, built on the former site of Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich.
It includes the 90-place Ofsted-registered Muddy Puddles Nursery, a cafe, soft play area and the new base for YMCA Norfolk staff.
Tim Sweeting, YMCA Norfolk chief executive, said: "Our new building is one of which we are extremely proud.
"We are confident it will bring an abundance of hope and a sense of community."
Bishop Graham was given a covid-secure tour alongside the charity's president, General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald.
He said: "It was my delight to dedicate YMCA Norfolk’s community hub. May it flourish as it demonstrates the love of Jesus in supporting young people and families to build firm foundations."
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 3 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
- 4 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 5 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
- 6 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line
- 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries ready to act on long held interest in Cardiff ace
- 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
- 10 Death of man found at beauty spot not suspicious