'An inspiration' - Bishop of East Anglia pays tribute to the Queen

The Bishop of East Anglia has called the Queen an "inspiration and anchor" in a tribute to Her Majesty.

It is the third day of mourning following her death on Thursday, September 8, and special services are planned at churches and cathedrals across the region on Sunday.

The Rt Rev Alan Hopes, who leads the Catholic church in the region, said news of her death had "shocked and saddened us all across the nation, the Commonwealth and the world".

"The Queen, throughout her life, has made an incredible impression on all whom she has met and on a multitude of those she has not," he added.

"In 1947, five years before she ascended to the throne, the then Princess Elizabeth promised the people of Britain and the Commonwealth that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.

"She kept that promise, with extraordinary dedication for over 70 years. In her service of the nation and the Commonwealth, in her witness to family life, in her love for people and her work for the common good, she has been an inspiration to so many of us.

"In her turn, all that she did was underpinned and inspired by her profound Christian faith, a faith which she publicly proclaimed: 'For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace… is an inspiration and an anchor in my life.'

“We thank God for her life, her dedicated service and witness. And we continue to pray for her that God will grant her a place of light, peace and rest in his Presence, reunited with her beloved Prince Philip.

"Today we also pray that God will inspire and strengthen King Charles III in his new responsibilities as he succeeds his mother. We pray that God will console him and the members of the Royal Family in their grief.

"And we pray for our country that we might be united and strengthened at this moment in our history."

A Diocesan Solemn Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, in Norwich, on Thursday September 15, at 11am and all are welcome to attend.

Bishop Alan said: “I would like this occasion to be a truly Diocesan occasion when we can all come together to express our sadness at the death of HM Queen Elizabeth. And, as the Catholic community of East Anglia, to offer our prayers for her, for our new King and the Royal Family, and for our country at this time of transition.”