Carol concert raises hundreds for good causes
PUBLISHED: 16:19 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 11 December 2018
Richard Pryor
A carol concert has raised hundreds of pounds for two good causes, with donated food going towards the homeless this Christmas.
Organised by Bishop Herbert Lodge of Freemasons, the concert at Drayton Village Hall has raised £500 for 46th Norwich Scout Group and Let’s Do It Anyway, which provides disabled children and adults with appropriate mobility and specialist equipment.
Lodge members and guests supplied a buffet, with spare cakes and non-perishable food given to homeless charity St Martins Housing Trust.
Worshipful master Richard Garwood said: “Myself and other Freemasons are involved with 46th Norwich Scout Group and we wanted to help the homeless with our practical donation of food.”
Steven Hansby-Moore, of St Martins Housing Trust, said, “We enjoyed the friendly, festive atmosphere at the concert and a bonus to be able to bring the remaining food back for other residents at Webster Court to enjoy.”