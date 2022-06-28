Bishop appoints new Archdeacon of Lynn

Reverend Canon Catherine Dobson has been appointed the new Archdeacon of Lynn - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich has announced the new Archdeacon of Lynn.

The Rev Canon Catherine Dobson will be installed into the position at a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral on October 1 at 3.30pm.

She replaces Ian Bentley in the role, who had served as Archdeacon since 2018.

Mrs Dobson said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the next Archdeacon of Lynn. I am passionate about supporting the people of God in every parish, living out their faith with confidence and joy.

"I believe that our churches have a vital part to play in the flourishing of rural communities, and my home county of Norfolk holds a special place in my heart.

"I am hugely grateful to the people of the Coastal Group and the wider deanery, with whom I have been privileged to journey over these last eight years.

"I look forward to working closely with Bishop Graham, Bishop Jane and the wider senior staff team in this new exciting role.”

Norfolk-born Mrs Dobson went to school in Norwich and went on to train at the Eastern Region Ministry Course before being ordained as a deacon at Peterborough Cathedral in 2009 and as a priest in 2010.

The mother-of-two returned to Norfolk in 2014 where she has served as the rector to the Coastal Group for the last eight years.

She became rural dean and a member of the College of Canons in 2019, and chapter canon at Norwich Cathedral in 2020.

The Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen said: "I am delighted that the Rev Catherine Dobson will be the next Archdeacon of Lynn.

"Catherine’s faith shines through her life and ministry and I know that she will share the joy of the gospel in her role as Archdeacon.

"She brings a real love for the people of Norfolk, wise experience and rural ministry and a clear understanding that the duties of an archdeacon matter for the church. I look forward to working with her."