Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich

Video

Published: 2:47 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM February 14, 2021

A hungry bird of prey has been spotted helping itself to a bountiful meal, digging into a dead goat along the banks of the Wensum.

The raptor, thought to be a buzzard, was spied by keen wildlife photographer James Long while he was taking in his daily exercise at Hellesdon Mill Lane.

James Long's photograph of a bird of prey feasting on a goat - Credit: James Long

Mr Long, of Mile Cross, said he first saw the peckish bird tucking into the carcass at around 9am on Saturday morning before it was spooked off by a nearby family.

However, a short while later, the suspected buzzard returned for second helpings, allowing Mr Long to capture it in all of its glory.

The bird takes flight after snacking on a goat in Hellesdon - Credit: James Long

He said: "I didn't know what it was at first, but it was huge. I then asked a fellow walker and they said they thought it was a buzzard. When I got home I Googled and the pictures do look very similar.

You may also want to watch:

"I watched it for about half an hour, just feasting. I feel so lucky to have spotted it."

The suspected buzzard, spotted in Hellesdon - Credit: James Long

Mr Long has since shared his photographs and footage on a Facebook group he has set up called 'Weather Wildlife and Scenery Photography".