Video
Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
- Credit: James Long
A hungry bird of prey has been spotted helping itself to a bountiful meal, digging into a dead goat along the banks of the Wensum.
The raptor, thought to be a buzzard, was spied by keen wildlife photographer James Long while he was taking in his daily exercise at Hellesdon Mill Lane.
Mr Long, of Mile Cross, said he first saw the peckish bird tucking into the carcass at around 9am on Saturday morning before it was spooked off by a nearby family.
However, a short while later, the suspected buzzard returned for second helpings, allowing Mr Long to capture it in all of its glory.
He said: "I didn't know what it was at first, but it was huge. I then asked a fellow walker and they said they thought it was a buzzard. When I got home I Googled and the pictures do look very similar.
You may also want to watch:
"I watched it for about half an hour, just feasting. I feel so lucky to have spotted it."
Mr Long has since shared his photographs and footage on a Facebook group he has set up called 'Weather Wildlife and Scenery Photography".
Most Read
- 1 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
- 2 Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street
- 3 Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'
- 4 Publican facing legal action over Broads Authority caravan row
- 5 Retro American style campsite announced for Norfolk this summer
- 6 Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday
- 7 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
- 8 Couple heartbroken after more than 100 birds stolen
- 9 Nine Roman coins found in Norfolk declared as treasure
- 10 New twist in seven-year saga over planned Lidl supermarket