Bird flu outbreak on Norfolk farm

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed on a farm near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A further outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Norfolk.

Officials from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) declared a 3km protection zone around a farm at Pentney, near King's Lynn, on Tuesday night.

It includes tight controls on the movement of poultry and other birds within the area.

A map showing the protection zone around a bird flu outbreak which has been confirmed near King's Lynn - Credit: DEFRA

DEFRA said birds on the farm where the outbreak has occurred would be slaughtered.

The grid reference issued by the department is that of Abbey Field Farm, off Abbey Road close to Pentney Lakes.

The farm consists of more than a dozen large poultry sheds down a concrete track.

Today the gates were locked and signs warned people entering and leaving the site to wash the wheels of their vehicles.

A number of people were at work on the farm. One man who came to the gate declined to comment on the outbreak.

It comes after an outbreak near Wells, in north Norfolk, in November. On that occasion, the virus was found in a domestic home which had a small flock of pet birds, including turkeys and chickens.

Restrictions were lifted after the birds were slaughtered.

The highly-contagious disease arrives each winter, when it is believed to be carried by migrating birds.

The entire country remains under a control order which states all poultry keepers, whether they have commercial flocks or a few birds must keep them indoors.

A sign warns of a bird flu outbreak in - Credit: Chris Bishop

Other measures include a requirement to clean and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds, to reduce movement of people, vehicles and equipment to and from areas where birds are kept.

Although avian influenza is potentially deadly to birds, UK food and health agencies advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and that it poses a very low food safety risk for consumers.