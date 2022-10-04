Bird flu: What to do if you find dead or sick birds and how to stop it spreading

Pink-footed geese were among Norfolk's most frequently-seen species in the 2022 Big Farmland Bird Count - Credit: Matthew Usher

Scientists say bird flu does not pose a significant risk to people.

But it's a different story for Norfolk's wild birds as winter migrants arrive in numbers.

Defra guidance says you should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

You should call its helpline on 03459 335577 if you find one or more dead bird of prey, three or more dead gulls or waterfowl or five or more dead birds of any kind.

Some may be collected for testing. Disposal of dead birds on public land will be carried out by the relevant local council. Private landowners should arrange the safe disposal of dead birds found on their own land.

Defra says wild birds are susceptible to a range of diseases and injuries and not all dead birds will have been infected with avian influenza.

The RSPB said people should keep dogs on leads when being walked on beaches or at beauty spots in case they come across sick or injured birds from which they could spread the virus.



