Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bingo night raises hundreds towards Norwich flashmob

PUBLISHED: 17:31 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 31 January 2019

Bingo-goers holding signs for for the date of the flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage

Bingo-goers holding signs for for the date of the flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage

Archant

A bingo night raised hundreds towards a flashmob in Norwich.

The evening at Jurents Bar, King Street, Norwich, raised more than £300 for Norwich Rising.

Norwich Rising is a flashmob festival of music, dance and poetry at the Forum on February 14 at 1pm.

It is part of the One Billion Rising global campaign which was formed when the United Nations announced that one in three women and girls will be raped or violently assaulted in their lifetime.

Prizes at the bingo included two hours painting tuition with Eloise O’Hare, two hours filmmaking with Shelly Telly, a pet portrait from Chrissy Sabberton, a personal poem by Hayley Burwood, a singing lesson from Mary Benefiel and a photographic portrait by Ann Nicholls from Look, See, Click.

Organiser Eloise O’Hare said: “It was a brilliant evening, a lovely inclusive atmosphere. Everyone was a winner and we can’t wait to dance at the Forum.”

For more information go to www.norwichrising.wordpress.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

A car is on fire on the A11. Picture: Archant

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists