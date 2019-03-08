Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

A road remains closed after a serious collision involving a bin lorry and a car on a rural road near the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Emergency services were called the crash at Weybread, near Harleston, at 8.20am on Monday and remain at the scene.

One person has been injured in the collision.

The B1116 Harleston Road has been closed to traffic between the junction of Watermill Lane and the junction of One Eyed Lane.

In a tweet Suffolk Police stated: "Diversions are in place and emergency services are at the scene please avoid the area."

