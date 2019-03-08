Fire crew tackle early morning bin blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:34 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 12 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters quickly dealt with an early morning bin blaze.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out just after midnight on Friday, July 12 to reports of a bin fire in Broom Road.
On arrival at the scene, near Evergreen Road in Lowestoft, they discovered a bin ablaze and quickly had the incident under control.
They were called out at 00.23am with the scene cleared by 00.36am.
Comments have been disabled on this article.