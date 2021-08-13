Norfolk Drag Race UK artist to co-host special Radio 1 show

Published: 7:59 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM August 13, 2021

Bimini Bon-Boulash in a Norwich City inspired outfit during RuPaul's Drag Race UK - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

A Norfolk Drag Race UK star has expressed her excitement about co-hosting a special show on a prestigious national radio station.

Bimini Bon Boulash, who used to live in Great Yarmouth, will team up with fellow drag queens Tayce, Lawrence Chaney and Jodie Harsh for Radio 1's inaugural "drag day".

Bimini, which is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, finished in the top three of Rupaul's Drag Race UK which was broadcast on BBC Three in January.

And now the former Lynn Grove Academy student will be hosting the Radio 1 takeover on Saturday, August 21.

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. - Credit: Contributed

The popular drag artist will be joined by regular DJ Dean McCullough when hosting the 1pm slot of the show.

Well-known DJs Clara Amfo, Arielle Free and Charlie Hedges will also be joining the other drag artists throughout the day.

Posting on her social media account, Bimini expressed her delight at being able to share her love of drag with a national audience over the airwaves.

She said: "I am so excited for this! I always listened to BBC Radio 1 and said one day I'll host a show. @thedeanlife [Dean McCullough] let's go baby!!"

Bimini's slot will last for three hours until 4pm before Jodie Harsh takes over.

The special show will included surprise guests and special music mixes, rounding off with the Radio 1 Dance Anthems show which has been described as "the ultimate drag dance extravaganza" by DJ Jodie Harsh.

✨ RADIO 1 DRAG DAY IS COMING ✨



Get ready for the incredible Bimini, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney and Jodie Harsh who will each pair up with a Radio 1 presenter for their very own show on Saturday 21st August!



It’s going to be one HUGE party 🎊 #R1DragDay pic.twitter.com/l3REOQ3qyS — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 11, 2021

Bimini has often paid homage to her home county of Norfolk during her high profile career.

The 28-year-old made a bold initial impression on season two of Rupaul's Drag Race UK show by strutting down a catwalk in a Norwich City-inspired outfit complete with a Canaries scarf.

She shouted "Come on Norwich! Let's be having you" as she made her entrance.

Bimini will also be coming to see her Norfolk fans as part of the UEA Live, the University of East Anglia’s newly revamped literary festival.

She will be in attendance at the Norwich event on Wednesday, October 13 to celebrate the new drag book ​Release the Beast: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life.