Drag Race star Bimini spotted shopping in Norwich
- Credit: L. Fridd and P. Stevens
Bimini Bon-Boulash, much-loved runner up of the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was seen out and about in Norwich on Wednesday.
Bimini, 28, took to the Lanes for a spot of shopping and bought a book from a shop on TimberhIll.
They visited Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and purchased a copy of Gender by Meg John Barker before striking a pose for Instagram.
Bookbugs and Dragon Tales' manager Leanne Fridd said: "They were so lovely and so sweet."
Bimini, originally from Great Yarmouth, made it to the finals of the 2021 RuPaul's Drag Race UK before losing to Lawrence Chaney.
Recently, a mural of Bimini and their canaries-style outfit was defaced in West Pottergate. Bimini said they felt "sadness" as opposed to anger over the event.
The drag sensation recently released their first single, God Save This Queen.