'It was terrible': Billy Connolly recalls Norwich show after John Lennon's death

PUBLISHED: 09:47 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 15 December 2019

Billy Connolly remembers Norwich show hours after John Lennon murder on Adam Buxton podcast. Picture: Luke MacGregor/PA Wire

Archant

Comedian Billy Connolly has shared his recollections of playing a show in Norwich hours after John Lennon had been shot dead.

Adam Buxton, who lives near Wymondham, spoke to Billy Connolly for the latest in his podcast series. Picture: Adam BuxtonAdam Buxton, who lives near Wymondham, spoke to Billy Connolly for the latest in his podcast series. Picture: Adam Buxton

The former Beatle was fatally shot outside the Dakota building in New York by Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980. Britain woke up to the news the following morning on the day the Scottish comic was due to perform at the Theatre Royal.

He recounts the experience in the latest edition of the popular podcast from Norfolk-based comedian Adam Buxton after learning he had travelled from Norwich for the interview.

"I played Norwich the night John Lennon was killed," he recalls. "It was terrible for about 20 minutes. Then I said 'God, John Lennon…' and the place erupted in applause and then it was good."

Asked if he had been depressed and how he approached the subject, he adds: "I was a huge fan but it wasn't about being depressed it was about the act [the murder] and about the world's depression. All you do is mention it. Share it, leave it and get on with it."

- Listen to the Adam Buxton podcast with Billy Connolly

- Do you have recollections of the Norwich show? Share them in the comments below…

