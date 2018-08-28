Video

Heartbreaking video about 21-year-old’s battle with aggressive cancer

Norwich musician Billy Clayton was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer - aged 18. Photo: Rebecca Lawrence Archant

A 21-year-od has shared a heartbreaking video about his ongoing battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Billy Clayton, from Norwich, has spent more than three years battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, which forms in the bone or soft tissue.

While most people his age are able to enjoy a normal life, Billy has spent his late teenage years and early 20s in and out of hospital.

He has endured high dose chemotherapy, radiotherapy and major surgeries since his diagnosis in August 2015, when he was aged just 18.

But with his tumours continuing to grow, his options are running out.

A campaign has been launched to raise £500,000 for musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Pictures is Billy with his mother Becky Lawrence. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence A campaign has been launched to raise £500,000 for musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Pictures is Billy with his mother Becky Lawrence. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence

Now, his family are hoping to send him to a hospital in New York to take part in a drug trial specifically for Ewing’s Sarcoma patients.

However, in order to do so, they need to raise £500,000 to pay for his place in the trial.

Speaking in a video which has already been shared widely on Facebook, Billy said: “I have spent most of the last few months in hospital.

“I was in hospital for Christmas and new year and most of January, and it’s getting to a point where times is kind of cutting fine, and there is only so much treatment in the UK can do for me.

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

“So it is really important that I fund raise through this.

“I am applying for a trial in New York because I can’t receive the immunotherapy vaccine until the tumours are under control and this trial is going to allow me to do that.”

According to his family, doctors have said that this trial offers the best chance currently available to help Billy overcome his disease.

Billy, who is a musician from the Oak Street area of the city, is a former City of Norwich School Pupil.

• To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-for-billy?fbclid=IwAR2DyxNrYK_rIkUQP9LoWFkNVFyjsnQquxbjuB4O_umN0VBK-vnsBOPYyJI