Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘He was so well known’ - ‘Pakefield’s Del Boy’ remembered with poignant funeral cortege

PUBLISHED: 18:43 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 02 October 2020

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

People lined the streets to pay tribute to “a legend” during a poignant procession.

Billy Carr. Picture: The Carr familyBilly Carr. Picture: The Carr family

A horse and carriage procession through Pakefield attracted more than 100 people, all paying their respects to a popular businessman.

Billy Carr, 71, was fondly remembered as a large turnout of people – all social distancing – gathered to honour “the spirit of Pakefield”.

The funeral procession outside The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesThe funeral procession outside The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Mr Carr, the eldest of three brothers, passed away at Loddon Staithe following an accident involving his beloved cruiser on September 6.

The cortege was led by two white horses as the carriage carried the coffin with ‘Dad’ ‘Grandad’ and ‘Brother’ floral tributes remembering a much-loved man.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesThe funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

A father-of-two and grandfather-of-three, before his funeral service daughters Tracey Carr-McKenna, 47, and Toni Dale, 48, had paid touching tributes to “Pakefield’s Del Boy”, describing him as “a huge character” while Mr Carr’s brother Paul, 58, admitted that Pakefield would be a “duller place” without Billy.

Mr Carr had owned a DIY store on All Saints Road, The Kevill Arms, The Trowel and Hammer pub and the fish and chip shop next door, the old Jay Dene caravan park and more than a dozen flats. He was also landlord of The Carlton Pub.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesThe funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Among those attending the service at All Saints and St Margaret’s Church in Pakefield was David Moss, managing director of Moss and Co, which runs six venues across the area, including The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield – which was Mr Carr’s favourite pub.

Mr Moss said: “It is very much a sad loss.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesThe funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

“Billy was a real character in Pakefield – he was so well known.

“He had a kind heart and he helped a lot of people out in the area.

The coffin is carried into All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield. Picture: Mick HowesThe coffin is carried into All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes

“You can see that in the turnout today.

“He will be sadly missed by hundreds of people in Pakefield.”

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesThe funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

The procession departed from outside The Jolly Sailors and went along Wilson Road, St George’s Road, All Saints Road and into Pakefield Street before arriving at the church in Causeway as many more people had turned out to pay their respects.

As people observed the social distancing guidelines outside the church, the church bells tolled at 1.22pm ahead of the service, which was limited to a small number of family and friends.

Many people gathered outside All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield to remember popular businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick HowesMany people gathered outside All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield to remember popular businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Poignant poem

Billy Carr, with his daughters Toni Dale (left) and Tracey Carr-McKenna. Photo: Tracey Carr-McKennaBilly Carr, with his daughters Toni Dale (left) and Tracey Carr-McKenna. Photo: Tracey Carr-McKenna

At the service ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra was played alongside ‘Little Ole Wine Drinker Me’ by Dean Martin and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Billy Carr (far left) with his younger brothers David and Paul. His parents, Peggy and Billy Carr, stand at the back. Photo: SubmittedBilly Carr (far left) with his younger brothers David and Paul. His parents, Peggy and Billy Carr, stand at the back. Photo: Submitted

A poignant poem entitled ‘Our Billy’ by Jennie Culley was read.

It said: “The spirit of Pakefield Was our Billy Carr, And no matter which pub you drank in, We knew you’d never be far.

“His daughters and his brothers and his grandchildren, too, His friends and his family, You know we all loved you.

“Your name will go down in history, You were funny and one of a kind, You lived your life the way you saw fit, And another Billy we will never find.

“There’s a million things we can laugh about, But we won’t know where to start, There’s a million memories we have with you, And we will hold them close to our hearts.

“It was a pleasure and an honour to have known you, None of us know what to do, There’s a missing piece of our jigsaw, A void that cannot be filled without you.

“So goodnight and God bless you Billy, Until we meet again, Watch over us all and get us through, And help us with our pain.

“The spirit of Pakefield, That was our Billy Carr, And today we’ll have a drink for you, And toast the legend that you are.”

The family thanked all family and friends for attending the service, before a private committal for the family followed at Waveney Crematorium in Beccles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s ridiculous’ - Why are one town’s shops and banks still closing early?

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Surge in coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth prompts plea to public

A coronavirus keep your distance stand in Great Yarmouth. Picture Time and Tide Museum.

Shocking dashcam footage shows van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights

Shocking dashcam footage shows a white van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights on Churchill Road in Wisbech. Picture: Maciej Stachurski/Karen Roberts

Hire boat gets trapped under Broads bridge

Herbert Woods' webcam shows the boat trapped under Potter Heigham bridge this morning. Photo: Herbert Woods webcam (https://www.herbertwoods.co.uk/norfolk-broads/webcam/)

Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

A recent picture posted on Facebook of Mark Barton from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police