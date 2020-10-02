Gallery

‘He was so well known’ - ‘Pakefield’s Del Boy’ remembered with poignant funeral cortege

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

People lined the streets to pay tribute to “a legend” during a poignant procession.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Billy Carr. Picture: The Carr family Billy Carr. Picture: The Carr family

A horse and carriage procession through Pakefield attracted more than 100 people, all paying their respects to a popular businessman.

Billy Carr, 71, was fondly remembered as a large turnout of people – all social distancing – gathered to honour “the spirit of Pakefield”.

The funeral procession outside The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes The funeral procession outside The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Mr Carr, the eldest of three brothers, passed away at Loddon Staithe following an accident involving his beloved cruiser on September 6.

The cortege was led by two white horses as the carriage carried the coffin with ‘Dad’ ‘Grandad’ and ‘Brother’ floral tributes remembering a much-loved man.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

A father-of-two and grandfather-of-three, before his funeral service daughters Tracey Carr-McKenna, 47, and Toni Dale, 48, had paid touching tributes to “Pakefield’s Del Boy”, describing him as “a huge character” while Mr Carr’s brother Paul, 58, admitted that Pakefield would be a “duller place” without Billy.

Mr Carr had owned a DIY store on All Saints Road, The Kevill Arms, The Trowel and Hammer pub and the fish and chip shop next door, the old Jay Dene caravan park and more than a dozen flats. He was also landlord of The Carlton Pub.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Among those attending the service at All Saints and St Margaret’s Church in Pakefield was David Moss, managing director of Moss and Co, which runs six venues across the area, including The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield – which was Mr Carr’s favourite pub.

Mr Moss said: “It is very much a sad loss.

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

“Billy was a real character in Pakefield – he was so well known.

“He had a kind heart and he helped a lot of people out in the area.

The coffin is carried into All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes The coffin is carried into All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes

“You can see that in the turnout today.

“He will be sadly missed by hundreds of people in Pakefield.”

The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes The funeral procession in Pakefield for much-loved businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

The procession departed from outside The Jolly Sailors and went along Wilson Road, St George’s Road, All Saints Road and into Pakefield Street before arriving at the church in Causeway as many more people had turned out to pay their respects.

As people observed the social distancing guidelines outside the church, the church bells tolled at 1.22pm ahead of the service, which was limited to a small number of family and friends.

Many people gathered outside All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield to remember popular businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes Many people gathered outside All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield to remember popular businessman Billy Carr. Picture: Mick Howes

Poignant poem

Billy Carr, with his daughters Toni Dale (left) and Tracey Carr-McKenna. Photo: Tracey Carr-McKenna Billy Carr, with his daughters Toni Dale (left) and Tracey Carr-McKenna. Photo: Tracey Carr-McKenna

At the service ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra was played alongside ‘Little Ole Wine Drinker Me’ by Dean Martin and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Billy Carr (far left) with his younger brothers David and Paul. His parents, Peggy and Billy Carr, stand at the back. Photo: Submitted Billy Carr (far left) with his younger brothers David and Paul. His parents, Peggy and Billy Carr, stand at the back. Photo: Submitted

A poignant poem entitled ‘Our Billy’ by Jennie Culley was read.

It said: “The spirit of Pakefield Was our Billy Carr, And no matter which pub you drank in, We knew you’d never be far.

“His daughters and his brothers and his grandchildren, too, His friends and his family, You know we all loved you.

“Your name will go down in history, You were funny and one of a kind, You lived your life the way you saw fit, And another Billy we will never find.

“There’s a million things we can laugh about, But we won’t know where to start, There’s a million memories we have with you, And we will hold them close to our hearts.

“It was a pleasure and an honour to have known you, None of us know what to do, There’s a missing piece of our jigsaw, A void that cannot be filled without you.

“So goodnight and God bless you Billy, Until we meet again, Watch over us all and get us through, And help us with our pain.

“The spirit of Pakefield, That was our Billy Carr, And today we’ll have a drink for you, And toast the legend that you are.”

The family thanked all family and friends for attending the service, before a private committal for the family followed at Waveney Crematorium in Beccles.