Search

Advanced search

Unanswered questions over how young parents died at home

PUBLISHED: 16:05 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 25 February 2020

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant/Applegate and Robinson family

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant/Applegate and Robinson family

Archant/Applegate and Robinson family

Questions have been left unanswered over how two young parents died following a get-together at their home, an inquest has heard.

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: ArchantGaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

Gaynor Robinson, 19, and Billy Applegate, 23, died on June 1 last year in their ground floor flat in Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, Norwich.

An inquest opening in October heard the cause of death for both was drug-related.

But a full inquest hearing on Tuesday disputed this, after a number of statements from witnesses were dismissed by the coroner as "inconsistent and inaccurate".

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the couple invited around a dozen friends to their flat on the night of May 31, 2019.

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Applegate and Robinson familyGaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Applegate and Robinson family

Statements from several witnesses who attended the social gathering described the pair taking prescription medication and drinking alcohol on the night.

But Det Sgt Peter Wilson, who gave live evidence, said there were inconsistencies in the witness statements, with differing accounts on the types of drugs that were taken.

Some of these accounts were not supported by toxicology evidence.

The couple's friend, Raquel Bunn, said in her statement, that was read out in court, that Miss Robinson was asleep and Mr Applegate was awake by the time she left at 3.30am.

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: ArchantGaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

Another friend, Jordan Powley, said in his statement that he had slept at the flat and had woken at 8.15am the following morning.

He said he found the couple lying next to each other on a mattress in the lounge and both were unresponsive.

Emergency services were called at around 9.50am and the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination found both had low concentrations of prescription medication and alcohol in their blood.

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Applegate and Robinson familyGaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate died in their home in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Applegate and Robinson family

The inquest heard the drugs were not prescribed to either Miss Robinson or Mr Applegate.

The medical cause of death for both was initially recorded as mixed drug toxicity, but senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said she disputed this and will amend the cause of death to unascertained.

The inquest heard Miss Robinson and Mr Applegate struggled with their mental health.

In her statement, Miss Robinson's mother, Caroline, described her daughter as "headstrong, loyal and very kind, and always thought of other people".

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: ArchantGaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

She added: "She was always very open and honest and would talk through her problems, Billy was very closed and struggled to talk about his emotions, but they really loved each other.

"Billy was so excited when Gaynor was pregnant, they both made sure their daughter never went without anything."

After more than an hour of considering the evidence, Ms Lake said: "There have been a number of different accounts and inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the witness statements.

"It is very difficult to find out what happened during the course of the social event and it leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

"The toxicology report showed they had minimal amounts of alcohol in their blood."

She gave a narrative conclusion that both Miss Robinson and Mr Applegate died following a social event at their home, and that the evidence does not reveal the events leading up to their deaths.

"They were not careless"

The conclusion came as a relief for both the Applegate and Robinson family who attended the hearing.

Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Robinson said she was pleased with Ms Lake's and Det Sgt Wilson's comments about the witness statements.

"I am actually chuffed in what's been said," she said. "The truth of the matter for me is it never made sense how they died."

Miss Robinson's sister, Christa Chambers, said: "They weren't careless and they did care about their daughter.

"As a family we are lost without them, but I will look at her little girl and see my little sister and Billy. "She is such good-natured just like her mum and dad."

Mr Applegate's cousin, Poppy, said the family had been hounded by people on social media following previous reports of the couple's death being linked to drugs. She said: "It was not a true representation of who they were, they were good people and they loved their daughter and their family. "Unfortunately, we live in a society where something gets put in the paper and people make comments."

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Man in his 90s conned out of £6,000 in phone scam

Police are warning people to be on their guard after an elderly man was conned out of £6,000 in a phone scam Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Drive 24