File to be prepared for coroner following death of young Norwich couple

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied supplied

Police are preparing a file for Norfolk's coroner following the death of a young couple at a Norwich home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Billy Applegate, 23, and Gaynor Robinson, 19, were discovered in a ground floor flat at Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, on Saturday morning.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and are not thought to be suspicious.

It is understood there had been a party at the house and several other people had been inside the property.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are believed to be drug related.

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Post-mortem examinations and toxicology tests will be carried out on Mr Applegate and Miss Robinson as part of the police investigation.

While police have not released their names, the couple have been named locally.

Norfolk police confirmed on Monday that officers were preparing a file to be passed to the coroner in "due course".

A police spokesman said there was no further update on the investigation.

The young man and woman found dead in a property in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant The young man and woman found dead in a property in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The couple, who got engaged on August 24, 2018, lived together in Providence Place with their young daughter.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 10am on Saturday, June 1, following their death.

A resident who lives on Quebec Road said: "I came out after I heard a woman shouting."

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

"The couple moved in at Christmas and they have just been like normal neighbours."

On Sunday the area around Providence Place was quiet with no emergency services presence.

Neighbours have expressed sadness and shock after the deaths.

One woman, who has lived in the street for 12 years, said she had been out between around 8am and 10am on Saturday and returned to find the area flooded with emergency services vehicles.

She said: "It is nice around here, it is quiet. We have never had any problems, apart from when England played in the World Cup and when the bookies on the corner got done over."

A resident from a neighbouring block in Providence Place said: "I didn't want to put my dog out as people were outside shouting.

"There have been people coming and going at certain points from the block, but there has not been a lot of trouble recently."