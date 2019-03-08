Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich billboard site could be turned into homes as it goes under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 18:05 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 03 July 2019

The Hall Road site which is up for auction. Photo: Stretton's

The Hall Road site which is up for auction. Photo: Stretton's

Stretton's

A piece of land which houses advertising billboards in Norwich could soon become a different type of home as the site is set to go under the hammer.

The land, owned by advertising agency JC Decaux, is on the east side of Hall road, near the junction with Mansfield Lane, and has a guide price of £90,000 - £100,000/

You may also want to watch:

Director of Stretton's auctioneers, Philip Waterfield, said: "The plots are the latest in a series of land investment sites we have sold on behalf of JC Decaux, the majority of which have performed well in previous auctions.

"Given their use as billboard locations, many of the sites sit in prominent positions so could suit a range of uses, from keeping them as advertising locations, to developing them into houses, subject to the necessary consents."

The auctioneers said the 4,900 square foot site has good road links via the A146 to the south and Norwich city centre is within 1.5 miles, and will go under the hammer on July 16.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Armed police arrest suspected shotgun thieves in car park

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Stars arrive in King’s Lynn for filming of The Souvenir: Part II

Tilda Swinton arrives for filming at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

Armed police arrest suspected shotgun thieves in car park

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists