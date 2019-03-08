Norwich billboard site could be turned into homes as it goes under the hammer

The Hall Road site which is up for auction. Photo: Stretton's Stretton's

A piece of land which houses advertising billboards in Norwich could soon become a different type of home as the site is set to go under the hammer.

The land, owned by advertising agency JC Decaux, is on the east side of Hall road, near the junction with Mansfield Lane, and has a guide price of £90,000 - £100,000/

Director of Stretton's auctioneers, Philip Waterfield, said: "The plots are the latest in a series of land investment sites we have sold on behalf of JC Decaux, the majority of which have performed well in previous auctions.

"Given their use as billboard locations, many of the sites sit in prominent positions so could suit a range of uses, from keeping them as advertising locations, to developing them into houses, subject to the necessary consents."

The auctioneers said the 4,900 square foot site has good road links via the A146 to the south and Norwich city centre is within 1.5 miles, and will go under the hammer on July 16.