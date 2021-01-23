'Look twice' - Biker's plea after breaking both legs in head-on crash

Published: 5:30 AM January 23, 2021

Biker Nathan Wyer, who broke both ankles in a crash in Norwich - Credit: Nathan Wyer

A motorcyclist has urged people to be vigilant on the roads after a head-on crash with a car left him in hospital with two broken ankles.

On Wednesday, father-of-three Nathan Wyer was travelling home from work on his motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a silver Audi A3 after leaving the Esso garage on Mile Cross Lane in Norwich.

While travelling at less than 30mph at the time, Mr Wyer was thrown from his motorbike, landing hard and breaking both of his ankles.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he spent the next two nights, and is facing a long road to recovery.

Now, the 28-year-old is urging motorists to take extra care and "think bike", having also claimed to a series of near issues in the past.

He said: "Some car drivers have no consideration for motorcyclists at all.

"I have 10 years experience of riding motorbikes, so have got quite good at anticipating what drivers are going to do. Were I not able to do that I would have had so many more injuries over the years.

"I've had drivers try to side sweep me before and other near misses. This time, had either of us been going quicker I could have died and that would have been three children without a father.

"I was in so much agony afterwards, I've never known anything like it."

Nathan Wyer, with his three children - Credit: Nathan Wyer

The Heartsease fabricator is now facing a lengthy lay-off from work as a result of the crash, which also saw him suffer injuries to his neck and spine.

He added: "The best advice I can give to motorists is to look twice, check and check again. Just because you might not spot somebody the first time doesn't mean they are not there.

"Motorcyclists are allowed to filter into traffic so you have to be wary of what is around you."

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said officers attended the crash at 4.11pm on Wednesday, January 20.

They confirmed that no arrests had been made as a result of the crash at this stage.

Anybody who witnessed the crash and can help police with investigations should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 268 of 20 January 2021.