Gallery
Hundreds of eggs handed out as bikers take on Easter ride
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
An Easter egg run saw dozens of motorbikes and scooters take to the road to bring a smile to children's faces.
Organised by the Leather and Parka's group, riders from groups across Norfolk united on Easter Sunday, April 17.
The group met in King's Lynn to visit a respite centre for children with behavioural problems, before riding on to Fakenham.
The convoy then stopped at the Cherry Tree car park in Dereham before ending their egg run with a visit to another children's centre in Wells-next-the-Sea.
Alan Howard, part of the convoy, said: "It has been a great turn out, and we must have had about 100 bikes and scooters taking part, from Wisbech, Downham Market, Fakenham, Norwich and across Norfolk.
"There were about 300 eggs altogether at the start, and people have brought more too along the way.
"We've had a great reaction and it's definitely been a nice day for it with the sun shining.
Most Read
- 1 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
- 2 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
- 3 Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences
- 4 'Tempting treats' on offer as continental market returns
- 5 Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof
- 6 Mercedes carrying three children crashes into pylon
- 7 Police still at scene of murder investigation following woman's death
- 8 Plan for 54 homes in 'rural gap' is rejected by council
- 9 Bank holiday scorcher brings crowds to the coast
- 10 Obituary: Explorer of lost coastal village dies from brain tumour
"We are going to try and do more ride outs in the future and do some charity events too."