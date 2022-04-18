News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of eggs handed out as bikers take on Easter ride

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:09 AM April 18, 2022
A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Pictured is Diana, as an Easter Bunny. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

An Easter egg run saw dozens of motorbikes and scooters take to the road to bring a smile to children's faces.

Organised by the Leather and Parka's group, riders from groups across Norfolk united on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The group met in King's Lynn to visit a respite centre for children with behavioural problems, before riding on to Fakenham.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out E

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Pictured are Noah, Dexter and Amelia, age 9, with Freddie, age 4, and baby Alfie. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The convoy then stopped at the Cherry Tree car park in Dereham before ending their egg run with a visit to another children's centre in Wells-next-the-Sea.

Alan Howard, part of the convoy, said: "It has been a great turn out, and we must have had about 100 bikes and scooters taking part, from Wisbech, Downham Market, Fakenham, Norwich and across Norfolk.

"There were about 300 eggs altogether at the start, and people have brought more too along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"We've had a great reaction and it's definitely been a nice day for it with the sun shining.

"We are going to try and do more ride outs in the future and do some charity events too."

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out E

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Supermarkets donated a huge amount of eggs. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out E

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Pictured are Milo, age 4, and Amelia, age 9. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out E

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Supermarkets donated a huge amount of eggs. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out E

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. Pictured are bikers Martin and Diana. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way.

A convoy of motorbikes and scooters rode from King's Lynn to Dereham on Easter Sunday, handing out Easter eggs to children along the way. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


