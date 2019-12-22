Gallery

Bikers dress up as Santa to give hospitalised children hundreds of presents

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Dozens of bikers from have dressed up as Father Christmas and delivered nearly 400 presents to children staying in a Norwich hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

More than 30 bikers from the Wroxham-based club NOTAS took their motorcycles on a 20-mile trip to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to deliver hundreds of pounds of gifts to sick children.

"We are all dressed as Santa, and we have one club member who turned a trailer into a sleigh for his trike," Barry Dunning, the club's vice president said.

"We wanted to make sure the kids had presents on Christmas Day in the hospital, as obviously depending on the situation it might be the last thing parents are thinking of, and some people can't afford it."

The club raised more than £300 in 2019 through a rock night at the Salhouse Lodge, donation points in Norwich pubs, and donations from members.

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 NOTAS Motorcycle club deliver presents to the Jenny Lind Children's hospital Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch: