Biker caught driving with cannabis and cocaine stopped by police for no brake lights

PUBLISHED: 09:57 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 12 August 2019

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a motorbike in Lowestoft on Friday night. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A biker who fell off his motorbike before riding on failed a drug test moments later.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the driver for allegedly not having brake lights in Lowestoft on Friday night.

After discovering the biker had fallen off shortly before the stop, a drug wipe test was carried out, which the driver failed, officers said.

Taking to Twitter, officers said: "#1826 stopped a motorbike in #Lowestoft with no brake lights last night and established the rider had fallen off it just moments before.

"Rider blamed the wet roads. Call me cynical but the +ive Drug Wipe for cannabis and cocaine might have something to do with it as well."

