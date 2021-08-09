News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Biker in 40s suffers serious injuries in crash

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:53 AM August 9, 2021   
A biker was left with serious injuries after a crash on Old Severalls Road in Methwold

A biker was left with serious injuries after a crash on Old Severalls Road in Methwold - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist in his 40s suffered serious injuries following a collision in west Norfolk. 

Police were called just after 5.15pm on Saturday (August 7) following reports of a crash on Old Severalls Road in Methwold Hythe.

A black Suzuki Bandit had left the road and collided with a raised grass verge, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike. 

He was left seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital via air ambulance. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or the manner of driving beforehand. 

The biker is believed to have been travelling in a small convoy of motorcycles heading towards Methwold. 

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to contact PC Richard Vinen at Swaffham Police Station by calling 101, quoting incident number 305 of August 7. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  2. 5 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  3. 6 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 'Am I living my best life?' - Why TV couple quit rat race to farm alpacas
Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person