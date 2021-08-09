Biker in 40s suffers serious injuries in crash

Published: 11:53 AM August 9, 2021

A biker was left with serious injuries after a crash on Old Severalls Road in Methwold - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist in his 40s suffered serious injuries following a collision in west Norfolk.

Police were called just after 5.15pm on Saturday (August 7) following reports of a crash on Old Severalls Road in Methwold Hythe.

A black Suzuki Bandit had left the road and collided with a raised grass verge, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike.

He was left seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital via air ambulance.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or the manner of driving beforehand.

The biker is believed to have been travelling in a small convoy of motorcycles heading towards Methwold.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to contact PC Richard Vinen at Swaffham Police Station by calling 101, quoting incident number 305 of August 7.