Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 17 January 2020

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

A motorcyclist who died in crash with a car on the A140 has been named.

David Clarke, 56, who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, died following the collision with a blue Ford C-Max car at Dickleburgh on January 10.

Mr Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred on a single carriageway section of the busy road close to the junctions to Dickleburgh Moor and Burston.

The A140 was closed in both directions for five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

An inquest into his death will be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, January 20.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for precautionary checks.

Police enquiries are continuing into the crash. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Mark Barney by calling 101 and quoting incident number 258 of 10 January.

