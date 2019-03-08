Search

Inquest into death of biker who died on A146 is held - but questions remain unanswered

PUBLISHED: 16:17 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 20 March 2019

An inquest into the death of motorcyclist Jack Rogers, who died on the A146 at Chedgrave, has been held. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of motorcyclist Jack Rogers, who died on the A146 at Chedgrave, has been held. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Questions remain unanswered over the death of a young motorcyclist who crashed on a road he used every day.

Motorcyclist Jack Rogers died on the A146 at Chedgrave following a two-vehicle collision at the junction with Norwich Road.

Jack Rogers, who died aged 25, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A146 at Chedgrave on July 6, 2017.

Travelling towards Lowestoft, his Suzuki GSX-R motorbike was in collision with a Vauxhall Vectra which was turning right out of Norwich Road onto the A146.

Mr Rogers, who lived in Rockland St Mary and worked as a digger driver, died at the scene.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, March 20, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake read statements from witnesses who described what they saw prior to the incident.

Jack Rogers, who died on the A146 at Chedgrave, worked as a digger driver and was from Rockland St Mary.

One said they had seen Mr Rogers driving in a “reckless and dangerous” manner seconds before the crash, while another said he “came flying past at speed” to overtake several vehicles.

A minute later she saw a “massive plume of smoke” coming from the scene of the collision.

Natasha Morter, the driver of the Vauxhall, said at the inquest she had seen a lorry at the front of a queue of traffic travelling towards Lowestoft.

She added the lorry was a significant distance away and she “absolutely had enough time to make the manoeuvre.”

But as she pulled out onto the A146, she saw “a light in the corner of my right eye” – thought to be the Suzuki bike’s headlight – followed by an “enormous bang” as her car was hit.

Witness Conrad Nelson saw Mr Rogers flying over the Vauxhall and land on the road, where he lay motionless.

Traces of cocaine and cannabis were later found in Mr Rogers’ blood, but it could not be determined whether they played a role in his death.

In concluding the inquest, Mrs Lake said Mr Rogers – who was not wearing protective clothing aside from a helmet - died as a result of multiple injuries sustained in the collision.

She added: “I am satisfied Mr Rogers was driving above the speed limit and in an unsafe manner.

“I am also satisfied that the motorcycle was there to be seen by Ms Morter but it is not clear for how long. Witnesses have said there would have been sufficient time to pull out were the motorbike travelling the required speed.”

