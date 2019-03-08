Biker injured in collision on main road

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle in a crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Lenwade. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle in a crash on the main road between Fakenham and Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (November 12) afternoon following reports of a collision on the A1067 Fakenham Road.

The crash, at Lenwade near to the junction with Lyng Road, involved a Yamaha motorbike and a Vauxhall Meriva.

With the road blocked, officers assisted movement of traffic in the area but there were long tailbacks in both directions along the A1067.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a fractured ankle and the road was later reopened.

The collision occurred on same stretch of road where another motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - suffered life-changing injuries as a result of a separate crash.

Police were called to the A1067 in Taverham just 45 minutes later and closed the road between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours.