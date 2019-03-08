Search

Advanced search

Biker injured in collision on main road

PUBLISHED: 10:16 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 13 November 2019

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle in a crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Lenwade. Picture: Google Maps

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle in a crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Lenwade. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorcyclist suffered a fractured ankle in a crash on the main road between Fakenham and Norwich.

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (November 12) afternoon following reports of a collision on the A1067 Fakenham Road.

The crash, at Lenwade near to the junction with Lyng Road, involved a Yamaha motorbike and a Vauxhall Meriva.

With the road blocked, officers assisted movement of traffic in the area but there were long tailbacks in both directions along the A1067.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a fractured ankle and the road was later reopened.

The collision occurred on same stretch of road where another motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - suffered life-changing injuries as a result of a separate crash.

Police were called to the A1067 in Taverham just 45 minutes later and closed the road between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours.

Most Read

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Firefighters called to smoke in care home kitchen

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Hollywood comes to Cromer: Lily James among stars in town for Netflix film

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘It was fully booked from day one’ - What is life like as an Airbnb host?

Glamping at Faster Lente Llamas in West Walton. Photo: Ian Carter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Man headbutted police officer while being taken to hospital for treatment

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Train passengers from London to Norwich facing delays due to signal fault

Greater Anglia trains have been delayed due to a signal fault in Essex. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Public invited to ask questions about the NDR as spotlight shone on £205m road

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists