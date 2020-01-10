Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A man in his 50s has died following a crash on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

Police were called at 3.07pm yesterday (Friday 10 January 2020) to reports of a collision between a BMW motorcycle and a blue Ford C-Max car.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The A140 was closed in both directions between the Pulham roundabout and Dickleburgh roundabout while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road reopened at 8.15pm on Friday.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for precautionary checks.

Following the crash bus services were disrupted, with the Simonds 2 service and Konectbus 1 service directly affected by the road closure.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Sergeant Mark Barney in the Roads and Armed Policing Team by email at Mark.Barney@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 258 of 10 January.