Breaking

Biker in 60s dies in crash with lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a lorry on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a crash which closed a road for several hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.40am on Monday (September 7) morning after reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss.

The road was closed for more than six hours while rescue teams, including the air ambulance, dealt with the incident.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed the motorbike rider, a man in his 60s from the Burston area, had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Mill Road has since reopened.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the driving manner of the lorry or the riding manner of the motorbike before the collision. They’re also eager to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident number 67 of 7 September 2020.