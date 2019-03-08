'It gave me freedom' - adapted bike stolen from health worker
PUBLISHED: 07:59 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 15 August 2019
Archant
An occupational therapist has spoken of her shock after the theft of a specially adapted bike from her front garden.
Clara Price, who works at Hellesdon Hospital and lives in a flat on Christchurch Road, noticed the adapted black Ammaco bike was missing from a communal gardens on Sunday morning.
You may also want to watch:
The 25-year-old said: "I am missing three fingers from my left hand which means I can't reach the brake. My bike was adapted so that the brake is on the right hand side. I couldn't believe it was stolen at first but then the realisation hit. I'm just angry and upset."
The bike was bought six years ago when the University of Anglia graduate wanted to save money on travel and help the environment.
She said: "It gave me freedom. I had an interview recently and without my bike the journey was difficult."
If you have information contact @claratheOT on Twitter or ring Norfolk police on 101.