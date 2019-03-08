'It gave me freedom' - adapted bike stolen from health worker

Clara Price is 25 year-old and works as an occupational therapist. Picture: Clara Price Archant

An occupational therapist has spoken of her shock after the theft of a specially adapted bike from her front garden.

The bike was stolen from communal gardens on Christchurch Road. Picture: Clara Price The bike was stolen from communal gardens on Christchurch Road. Picture: Clara Price

Clara Price, who works at Hellesdon Hospital and lives in a flat on Christchurch Road, noticed the adapted black Ammaco bike was missing from a communal gardens on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old said: "I am missing three fingers from my left hand which means I can't reach the brake. My bike was adapted so that the brake is on the right hand side. I couldn't believe it was stolen at first but then the realisation hit. I'm just angry and upset."

The bike was bought six years ago when the University of Anglia graduate wanted to save money on travel and help the environment.

She said: "It gave me freedom. I had an interview recently and without my bike the journey was difficult."

If you have information contact @claratheOT on Twitter or ring Norfolk police on 101.