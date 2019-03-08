Police seize bike after rider caught speeding and doing wheelies
PUBLISHED: 10:42 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 01 November 2019
Archant
A bike was seized after police caught the rider speeding and doing wheelies in a Norfolk town.
A bike was seized after police caught the rider speeding and doing wheelies in a Norfolk town.
You may also want to watch:
Police stopped a bike rider in Downham Market on Thursday, October 31 after he was caught doing wheelies and speeding.
The rider was unaware of police presence sitting behind him whilst he carried out the acts.
His bike was seized and the rider was given a warning.
Comments have been disabled on this article.