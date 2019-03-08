Police seize bike after rider caught speeding and doing wheelies

The bike was seized by police on Thursday, October 31 and the rider was given a warning. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A bike was seized after police caught the rider speeding and doing wheelies in a Norfolk town.

Following recent reports of ASB in #DownhamMarket. This bike was stopped for doing wheelies and excess speed. Sadly for this rider, he didn't see the marked police vehicle sitting at the junction beside him. 2nd Section 59 warning issued and bike seized. #DownhamSNT #PC1122 pic.twitter.com/bvSk9vAJxL — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) October 31, 2019

Police stopped a bike rider in Downham Market on Thursday, October 31 after he was caught doing wheelies and speeding.

The rider was unaware of police presence sitting behind him whilst he carried out the acts.

His bike was seized and the rider was given a warning.