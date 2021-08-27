Biking from Bedingfeld to Bordeaux to raise money for cancer research

Published: 12:10 PM August 27, 2021

From left Felix Parker, Rowley Barclay, Tom De Lotbiniere, and Marcus Fountaine, who are riding 700 miles from Norfolk to Bordeaux - Credit: Submitted

Four friends whose lives have been touched by cancer are setting off on a 700-mile bike ride to raise money for research.

Land agent Rowley Barclay, based in the King’s Lynn office of property agency Brown and Co, is getting on his bike with the heads of Norfolk footwear firm Fairfax and Favor, Marcus Fountaine and Felix Parker.

The trio, along with Tom De Lotbiniere, a business development manager at Suffolk-based firm Lignacite, are raising money for Cancer Research. They set off on a 700-mile ‘Bedingfeld to Bordeaux’ cycling challenge on Friday, August 27 for nine days.

Mr Barclay said: “My grandparents sadly suffered from this terrible disease in varying forms. We all go through life not knowing what is around the corner and when cancer strikes it devastates lives and those of people around them.

“Cancer Research UK is a fantastic charity which everyone can relate to and seeing positive results from the work that is carried out makes every penny worth it, for us today, and for future generations.”

Mr Parker said: “Unfortunately, I lost my uncle to cancer two years ago. He was incredibly fit and healthy and it came as a huge shock to our family. Cancer rips open families and I’m incredibly grateful for donations supporting our Bedingfeld to Bordeaux challenge for Cancer Research."

Mr Fountaine added: “Almost everyone has either been directly or indirectly affected by cancer. It’s a horrible disease that can strike at any age and have truly devastating impact on families. My dad lost his battle with leukaemia 15 years ago, but even since then survival rates have improved dramatically thanks to the funds raised over the last two decades."

Mr De Lotbiniere said: “My grandfather lived a very full life, but still suffered greatly in the end as a result of this disease.”

The journey began at the Bedingfeld Arms at Oxborough, near Downham Market. After a 36-hour cycle ride to Portsmouth, the four will catch an overnight ferry to Ouistreham. They will then cycle down western France taking in Saint-Malo, Nantes and Cognac before arrival in Bordeaux on Saturday, September 4.

The team hope to raise £5,000 through their Justgiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/beingfeld2bordeaux2021.