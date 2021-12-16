News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tell us who deserves your thanks this year - and we'll print them for free

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:02 AM December 16, 2021
Nominations are open for this year's Dementia Friends awards. Picture: PA

We'd love to hear your messages of thanks to those who have made a difference this year. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

During a trying two years, we've all had people to be thankful for.

Last year, we asked you to send your praise and thanks to NHS heroes who helped the country weather the coronavirus pandemic.

And this year, with Covid having affected most of our lives throughout 2021, we'd love to once again hear your thanks for those who have helped us get by.

It might be the friendly neighbour who picked up your prescriptions, or a loved one who went the extra mile to help out when you were self-isolating.

Perhaps it was just a good friend who became a rock during a difficult period.

Or maybe a teacher who went above and beyond.

You can let us know who deserves our thanks by filling in our form below, which includes sections for their details and your message of up to 100 words.

The names and messages will be published in a special eight-page supplement in the Eastern Daily Press on Wednesday, December 29.

You can also email your message to thebigthankyou@archant.co.uk and please feel free to include a photo of the person you are thanking.

Or post them to Andrea Taylor, EDP Big Thank You, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich. NR1 1RE.



