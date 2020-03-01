‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:34 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 01 March 2020

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston.

It was an epic big screen proposal that had taken more than 14 months to prepare.

But all the hard work proved worthwhile in the end, as an "amazing, very tense and emotional" occasion became a memorable moment that a couple will never forget.

When musician Matt Philpott headed out to the Palace Cinema in Gorleston with his girlfriend Aneliese Rix and friends on Saturday evening, little did he know that he would soon be the focus of attention.

Instead of watching the new Sonic The Hedgehog film, an extra special movie was played - which culminated in Miss Rix making the most of a Leap Day loophole to propose in style.

With Leap Day traditionally being the one day of the year that women can propose to men, Miss Rix, of Gorleston, surprised her boyfriend of three-and-a-half years with the "sentimental" film before she went down onto one knee and proposed.

About 60 friends and family were all in on the surprise - with more than 40 of them having sneaked into the back of the cinema to witness the proposal - all unbeknown to Mr Philpott.

Miss Rix, a local funeral director, said: "It was very special with lots of tears - a very, very emotional moment - and thankfully he said yes.

"It is something really memorable, and we will never forget it as we have a Blu-Ray DVD of the film.

"So much preparation has been going on for last 14 months, with lots of secrecy as Whatsapp and messenger groups have been set up.

"I have had late nights working, when in reality I've been filming for the video."

The 34-year-old said that after the couple met on a night out arranged by her brother in August 2016, they had never looked back.

Miss Rix, who was living in Lowestoft then, has since moved in with Mr Philpott as they live together in Gorleston.

"We are a bit of a unique couple and I wanted to do something different," she said.

"We go to the cinema regularly with our group of friends and I really must thank our friend Sam Beckett who has been the mastermind behind the movie.

"Sam put it all together after telling him I'd be absolutely honoured if he could make the proposal video, which is called The Missing Thing."

Mr Philpott, 31, a musician, "was shellshocked," according to Miss Rix.

Behind the scenes

Having come up with the idea of proposing to Mr Philpott about 14 months ago, Miss Rix said the past couple of months had been particularly busy in preparing for the special screening.

Miss Rix said: "Matt believed we were going to the cinema with our friends to watch the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

"The cinema have been great, and I would like to thank them for their support as they even printed fake tickets on the night for the special showing.

"But instead of Sonic, The Missing Thing movie was played to him instead and he didn't twig, until I appeared on the screen."

With a special ring made for the occasion, Miss Rix said: "A ring bearer walked down the cinema aisle to hand me the ring before I got down on one knee and proposed."

After Mr Philpott had said 'yes' everyone was crying, clapping and cheering in the audience.

The manager of the cinema then laid on a Rolls Royce to whisk the happy couple away for a special celebratory reception with the chance to party the night away.

'He said yes!' Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston.

