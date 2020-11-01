Long queues for Primark in pre-lockdown shopping rush
PUBLISHED: 12:28 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 01 November 2020
After news of the second lockdown was confirmed, Norwich shoppers were out in numbers on Sunday morning.
Primark on Haymarket saw queues down the road and past Next, up to Millennium Plain, as people flocked to the shop before it is forced to close its doors for a month on November 5.
The shop, which does not offer an online service, had a queue up to the Forum before it even opened its doors.
Customers said they were happy to queue for a little longer ahead of the lockdown.
One woman said: “I’m happy to queue up because it is closing.
“I want to get a head start on my Christmas shopping, I’m from Yarmouth so I won’t get a chance to get back over to Norwich after the lockdown.”
Another shopper said: “After the lockdown, the shops are going to be crazy busy when we come out, so I want to start today. We also might not even be out of lockdown in four weeks time.”
A member of staff said they expected to be busy for the rest of the week.
