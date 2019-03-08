TV presenter to be guest of honour at Big Day Out in Norfolk

CBeebies presenter Jess French will be heading to Easton and Otley College. Photo: Supplied by David Foster Management David Foster Management

A CBeebies presenter will be attending a family fun day in Norfolk this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vet, zoologist and TV personality Jess French will be heading to Easton and Otley College for their annual family fun day on Sunday, June 2.

The presenter, who has worked on CBeebies' Minibeast Adventure, will be the guest of honour at the Big Day Out event, which starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

During her stay at the Norfolk campus of the college, Jess will be opening a new water meadow area before chatting to visitors at an occasion that attracted around 2000 visitors in 2018.

She said, "I'm really looking forward to attending the Easton and Otley College Big Day Out in Norfolk.

"I'm excited to be opening a new environmental area at the college and I can't wait to share my passion and enthusiasm for animals and the outdoors at a college who helps so many students achieve great things in this county and beyond."

The Big Day Out is also set to include a tennis tournament, horse simulator and the chance to meet live animals from sheep to snakes.