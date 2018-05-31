Search

Big C's new service to support patients finishing cancer treatment

PUBLISHED: 11:29 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 16 December 2019

Work at the Big C Centre, which has launched a new service. Picture: The Big C, Julian Claxton Photographer

Work at the Big C Centre, which has launched a new service. Picture: The Big C, Julian Claxton Photographer

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

A cancer charity has launched a new service to offer further support to patients finishing their cancer treatment.

Big C is working in partnership with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to run the supported self-management programme.

The programme gives patients access through the new 'moving forward' clinic to one of the charity's specialist nurses to tailor support and discussions abo potential late effects of treatment, possible signs and symptoms to watch for.

The service was launched with breast cancer patients initially at NNUH, but will be rolled out across all cancer types and across other Norfolk hospitals.

Sam Glee, senior cancer information clinical nurse specialist at Big C, said: "At Big C we know that the period when treatment ends can be a very lonely place for someone who has had cancer.

To learn more about the work Big C does to improve the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, please visit www.big-c.co.uk

