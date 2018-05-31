'We carried on going' - charity co-founder looks back on 'amazing' 40 years

Big C co-founder David Moar MBE has looked back on the last 40 years since he set up the charity. Picture: Julian Claxton Photographer Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

A man who co-founded a cancer charity 40 years ago to help others receive treatment and support close to home says he could never have dreamed what it would become.

Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby. Picture: Julian Claxton Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby. Picture: Julian Claxton

David Moar started up the Big C in 1980 with Clive Bamford, with an aim of raising thousands of pounds for new equipment.

The previous year, Mr Moar, then 28, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and met Mr Bamford as they underwent treatment in London.

As they went back and forth from Norwich, they vowed to do something - not knowing it would grow into one of the county's largest independent charities.

Big C Norfolk and Waveney's biggest cancer charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Picture: Big C Big C Norfolk and Waveney's biggest cancer charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Picture: Big C

Mr Moar said: "I never could have dreamed that when we first started this. We set out to raise a few thousand pounds."

Over the last four decades the charity has raised £34m which has been invested into new equipment, support centres and research. The charity says its future challenges include growing demand as it works to support people from the moment they are diagnosed.