Big C asks for home fundraisers to join in Big Cuppa
- Credit: Big C
Coffee and tea drinkers are being asked to think about hosting a virtual fundraiser from the comfort of their own home to help raise money for those affected by cancer.
Charity Big C is gearing up for its annual Big Cuppa coffee morning which takes place on World Cancer Day on Thursday, February 4.
Due to lockdown, they are asking people to join the event online with friends, family and colleagues.
Tom Holmes, events and engagement manager at Big C, said, “Last year we had places like Virgin Money Lounge, the hospital, our Big C shops and our centres hosting in-person Big Cuppa events. This year of course, things need to be very different, but we are hoping lots of local people will still take part and host a Big Cuppa in the safety of our own homes."
Donations can be made online at the Big C's website or by writing donate £5 via text, to 70970.
You may also want to watch:
To sign up visit https://fundraise.big-c.co.uk/event/big-cuppa-for-world-cancer-day/for more information.
Most Read
- 1 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
- 2 Covid rates continue to fall across Norfolk, especially in Norwich
- 3 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques
- 4 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
- 5 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
- 6 Centre takes action after IT failure causes long queues for Covid jab
- 7 Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter
- 8 Out on the beat - we join police Covid patrol on the seafront
- 9 Map reveals the most serious crashes on the NDR since it fully opened
- 10 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel