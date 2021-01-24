Big C asks for home fundraisers to join in Big Cuppa

Published: 1:44 PM January 24, 2021

Big C staff at Virgin Money Lounge for the Big Cuppa event in 2020. This year the charity is asking people to take part in the event virtually. - Credit: Big C

Coffee and tea drinkers are being asked to think about hosting a virtual fundraiser from the comfort of their own home to help raise money for those affected by cancer.

Charity Big C is gearing up for its annual Big Cuppa coffee morning which takes place on World Cancer Day on Thursday, February 4.

Due to lockdown, they are asking people to join the event online with friends, family and colleagues.

Tom Holmes, events and engagement manager at Big C, said, “Last year we had places like Virgin Money Lounge, the hospital, our Big C shops and our centres hosting in-person Big Cuppa events. This year of course, things need to be very different, but we are hoping lots of local people will still take part and host a Big Cuppa in the safety of our own homes."

Donations can be made online at the Big C's website or by writing donate £5 via text, to 70970.

To sign up visit https://fundraise.big-c.co.uk/event/big-cuppa-for-world-cancer-day/for more information.