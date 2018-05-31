Video

‘Attention grabbing’ shirts to help cyclists raise awareness around male cancer

Simon Gooch and Aaron Wheaton are cycling 120 miles from King's Lynn to Southwold and have designed striking t-shirts to raise awareness of male cancers. Picture: Big C Archant

A pair of novice cyclists “attention grabbing” shirts aim to raise awareness about male cancers as they complete a gruelling 120 mile challenge.

Simon Gooch and his friend Aaron Wheaton, both 29, are enroute to Southwold after setting off from King’s Lynn this morning wearing striking shirts featuring a pair of testicles.

The men both took up cycling as a new hobby during lockdown and decided to challenge themselves as part of men’s health week on behalf of Big C.

In the UK, there are around 130 new diagnoses cases of prostate cancer every day, six new testicular cancer cases and two of penile cancer.

Mr Gooch, who is Big C’s health and education officer, said: “The idea of the t-shirts is to make sure nobody misses us and we get our message across loud and clear! We want men across the region to be body aware and seek prompt medical support if they are concerned by any symptoms.

“When cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, treatment is more likely to be successful.”

The friends are aiming to raise £966 to represent that more than 966 male cancers are diagnosed each week which will be donated to Big C.

To donate visit Justgiving.com/menscancer