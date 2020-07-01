Search

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

PUBLISHED: 13:44 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 July 2020

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Attempts to bring two stretches of Norfolk railway back into full working order have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

Dereham station, from which the Mid Norfolk Railway runs heritage trains to Wymondham. Picture: ArchantDereham station, from which the Mid Norfolk Railway runs heritage trains to Wymondham. Picture: Archant

Bids have been lodged to reopen lines between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton, as well as Wymondham and Dereham, as part of a nationwide restoration scheme being overseen by the Department for Transport.

The process has seen MPs and local authorities apply for a share of the Restoring Your Railway Fund, aimed at developing proposals to build or reintroduce railway lines and station.

A significant number of the facilities were closed during the Beeching cuts, which saw Britains’s railway network dramatically reduced from 1963 onwards.

But two lines which were once key to Norfolk are now in line for a potential cash boost, which could eventually see rail travel revitalised in the north west and centre of the county.

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, has been working on the project to restore the railway from King's Lynn to Hunstanton. Picture: ArchantJames Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, has been working on the project to restore the railway from King's Lynn to Hunstanton. Picture: Archant

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, said he was “pleased” to have worked with Norfolk County Council, campaigners Hunstanton Rail Group and county councillor Andrew Jamieson, to submit a bid for King’s Lynn to Hunstanton.

A total of 50 proposals from bidders across England and Wales will be considered by an expert panel including Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy, with an announcement on the successful projects expected later this summer.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Receiving so many bids underlines how passionate people are about reconnecting communities.

Hunstanton railway pictured in August 1969. The line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be reopend. Picture: ArchantHunstanton railway pictured in August 1969. The line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be reopend. Picture: Archant

“Local MPs, councillors and community leaders are the greatest champions of their local lines, and I look forward to working with them to ensure the projects with the greatest potential have the support they need.

“Improving local transport links is vital as we level up access to opportunities across the country, reconnect communities and kickstart our recovery from Covid-19.”

The Beeching cuts saw reports written by the then-British Rail chief, Dr Richard Beeching, who identified more than 2,000 stations and 5,000 miles of railway line fit for closure.

Widespread protests followed, but most of the infrastructure was shut as planned.

Originally built in the 1860s, the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton line set the seaside resort on course to become a booming tourist destination.

But as car ownership grew in post-war years, passenger numbers declined and the railway was eventually closed in May 1969.

