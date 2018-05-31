Search

Advanced search

'If they want it, they can have it': bid to set up new town cinema

PUBLISHED: 17:04 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 29 November 2019

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, earmarked for a wetherspoons pub, is the prefferd site for the cinema. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, earmarked for a wetherspoons pub, is the prefferd site for the cinema. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

Plans to open a new cinema in a north Norfolk town have resurfaced as uncertainty continues over a possible Wetherspoons pub.

A sign calling for a Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. Picture: Barry HoldenA sign calling for a Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. Picture: Barry Holden

Robert Scammell, 56, who runs Cafe Kitale in the town, has been working with developers to help put a bid together for the potential cinema.

The proposed site for the development is the car park of Cedar House, the former town council offices, which is earmarked for a Wetherspoons pub.

Mr Scammell has been working with Bill Chew, a chartered architect and cinema designer, on the project for more than one year.

The businessman said: "I have been in contact will Bill for one year in regards to the cinema in North Walsham.

Robert Scammell underneath North Walsham's clock tower. Picture: RICHARD BATSONRobert Scammell underneath North Walsham's clock tower. Picture: RICHARD BATSON

"The site that we are looking at was earmarked for a Wetherspoons, but no contracts have been signed since it was first put aside five years ago.

"Because the site is owned by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) we have to wait until they decide what they would like to do with the site."

A contract for Wetherspoons to pursue the purchase of the site was agreed in 2016, but the plans were delayed over a right-of-way dispute.

You may also want to watch:

Architect Mr Chew has also been working on another project in Wymondham, which was given the go-ahead by South Norfolk Council last week.

The Wymondham project will see a boutique cinema at the Old Goods Shed, next to the railway station, opening in 2020.

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Mr Scammell said: "It [the cinema] would bring in people from other areas, create jobs and give North Walsham a financial boost. Investment in our town is what matters.

"I'm delighted that North Walsham has recently had a lot of funding and work put into it. We are the biggest town in the district and we were overlooked for a long time.

"The cinema would provide a real entertainment area not just for locals, but for people in other areas too.

"If the council want it, they can have it. If plans went ahead it could be open by the end of 2020."

North Walsham does already have The Atrium, which shows a handful of older films each month.

North Norfolk District Council has been approached for comment.

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists